Hybrid terrorist held with arms, ammunition in Pulwama: Police

Srinagar, Dec 17: Police and security forces have arrested a Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) hybrid terrorist in the Naina Batpora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said today.

According to a police spokesperson, a contingent of J&K Police along with security forces arrested hybrid terrorist identified as Rohail Abdullah son of Mohammad Abdullah Thokar resident of Nully Poshwari Shopian who had been missing from his home since December 08, 2023.

The security forces have recovered 01 AK 56 Rifle, 02 AK 56 Magazines, 60 rounds of AK ammunition, 05 Chinese grenades, 01 pistol lock, 02 pistol magazines and 26 live pistol rounds from his possession.

The spokesperson added that the recovery has undoubtedly prevented potential acts of violence and ensured the safety of innocent civilians.

Police is conducting further investigations into the activities of the arrested terrorist, he said.