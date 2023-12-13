IB questions four people for security breach in Parliament, teams sent to their native places

New Delhi, Dec 13: Senior officials of Intelligence Bureau have reached to the new Parliament building where a major security breach happened on Wednesday.

A team of IB have questioned Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan. They allegedly jumped into the floor from visitors gallery during zero hour in Parliament.

“We are going through their background. Sharma is a native of Mysore and pursuing engineering from a university in Banglore while other person is also from Mysore,” said the official.

The official added that a team of IB along with the local police have reached to the homes of the detained men for detailed investigation.

“Their phones have been procured and they have been questioned over their links with any organization. The written material recovered from them have been seized for investigation, ” the official added.

They are in touch with multiple agencies who are out on field to get more details of all four people who were detained for security breach in Parliament.

“We have procured CCTVs of all check points from where they crossed before entering to visitors gallery,” the official said.

The security breach on on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the old Parliament building have raised questions over the security.

Meanwhile Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has called an All Party meeting today to discuss the Security breach. Earlier, speaking after the resumption of the lower house the speaker informed the house that two people had been detained.

“Both of them have been nabbed and the materials with them have also been seized. The two people outside the Parliament have also been arrested by Police…” the Speaker told the house.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said “Today itself, we paid floral tribute to our brave hearts who sacrificed their lives during the Parliament attack and today itself there was an attack here inside the House. Does it prove that we failed to maintain a high level of security?…All the MPs fearlessly nabbed the two people but I want to know where were the security officials when all of this happened?…”

The matter also was raised in the Upper House when LoP in Rajya Sabha Malliakrjun Kharge said, “…We request you, kindly adjourn. Let the Home Minister come and give more details.”

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal responded saying, “…I think Rajya Sabha is the House of Elders. We should give a message that this country is strength is above all this. House proceedings should continue…I think Congress is politicising it and this is not a good message for the country…”