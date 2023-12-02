IED Detected, Destroyed During CASO In Rajouri: Police

Rajouri, December 02: Police on Saturday said that an Improvised Explosive Device was detected as well destroyed by the security forces during Caso in Rajouri district of Jammu division.

In a handout to GNS, the police said that in Topa, Hill Tak areas of Police station Darhal in Rajouri district, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by J&K Police of Rajouri district & Security Forces over some suspicious movement.

The spokesman further said that during this CASO, an IED was spotted which has been destroyed on the spot with the assistance of Bomb Disposal Squad.

A case in FIR 107/2023 has been registered at Police station Darhal under relevant sections of law and investigation has been set into motion, he said.

Operation in the area is going on, reads the statement.(GNS)