IGP directs stringent action against those supporting anti-national activities

Srinagar, Dec 04: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi Monday exhorted upon officers to take stringent action against any person or organization supporting anti-national activities.

He made these remarks while chairing meetings in north Kashmir’s Sopore and Baramulla to assess and enhance the security measures.

The IGP Kashmir along with DIG NKR Baramulla Vivek Gupta chaired security review meetings, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens and discussed strategic initiatives to enhance the overall security development of the district, said an official.

During these meetings, IGP Kashmir engaged in constructive discussions with key officers to assess the existing security framework.

The discussions covered a wide range of topics including prevailing security scenario, the existing security grid, other crime works, and operational strategies to counter the challenges posed by the inimical elements, and sought inputs from officers to formulate comprehensive strategies, said the official.

He said these meetings provided a platform to assess the current security landscape and devise comprehensive strategies to address potential challenges.

The IGP Kashmir emphasized on some crucial developments including deployment of additional security personnel in critical areas, implementation of advanced surveillance technologies, community engagement programs to foster trust and cooperation and training programs for law enforcement personnel to enhance response capabilities. He highlighted the vision of creating a prosperous and harmonious environment for everyone.

The IGP Kashmir expressed confidence in the collective efforts of the community and law enforcement agencies to maintain a secure and peaceful environment. Besides, he exhorted upon to take stringent action against any person or organization supporting anti-national activities. The visit underscores the commitment of the police to proactively address security concerns and ensure the well-being of the citizens.

Highlighting the approach to combat the drug menace, the IGP said it is imperative that we unite our efforts to eradicate this menace from the society. “Law enforcement agencies are committed to intensifying operations and adopting advanced techniques to dismantle drug networks”, he said. While briefing the officers, IGP advised them for finalization of the pending cases/public complaints to give the relief to the general public and directed for speedy disposal of cases assigned to them for conducting the investigation.

After the meeting in Baramulla, the IGP Kashmir paid floral tributes to the martyrs at DPL Baramulla for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, added the official.

The IGP also inaugurated the new cabin of PCR Baramulla besides, inspected the infrastructure and other facilities available in the premises of DPL Baramulla.

SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure, Addl. SP Baramulla Divya D and other senior officers of the district attended the meeting.

Similarly in Sopore, SP Sopore Shabir Nawab and other senior officers attended the meeting.