IGP Kashmir chairs meet, underscores necessity to fortify security grid

February 07:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, VK Birdi on Wednesday chaired a security meet to discuss several strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing law enforcement efforts and strengthening security ahead of the Mehraj-ul-Alam.

Held at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, the meeting was attended by police officers, intelligence agencies and security forces as well, said an official spokesperson.

The IG was briefed about the security measures being implemented to tackle any untoward incident across the valley while he was also briefed about the action taken against the terrorist associates.

The officers were directed to generate actionable inputs to thwart any attempts aimed at disturbing the peaceful atmosphere of the valley, the spokesperson said.

The IGP also reviewed traffic arrangements in place for the convenience of the general public and further directed SSP Traffic to deploy sufficient manpower on the ground in view of the upcoming auspicious occasion of Mehraj-ul-Alam.

The IGP underscored the necessity to fortify the security grid, aiming to prevent potential terror attacks and maintain seamless coordination among the various forces operating on the ground.

Birdi directed officers to closely monitor the activities of terrorist associates and ensure strict legal measures are taken against them. He also emphasized the need to strengthen intelligence networks, particularly in districts near the Line of Control (LoC) amid the possibility of terrorist infiltration, the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, he emphasized the importance of proactive policing measures to address emerging challenges and maintain law and order effectively.

Discussions in detail about the implementation of innovative policing techniques, leveraging technology for crime prevention, and strengthening community engagement initiatives were held.

The chair also highlighted the need for enhanced efforts to curb the drug menace by dealing actively against the drug peddlers.

The integration of technology in policing operations was among the points of discussion, with a focus on leveraging advanced surveillance systems, data analytics, and digital platforms to enhance investigative capabilities and improve overall efficiency.

The meeting was attended by DIG BSF Srinagar S.S Chandel, DIG IRP Kashmir Abdul Qayoum, DIG CRPF (SOS) Dinesh Kumar Singh, DIG CRPF (KOS) Pramod Kumar Mehra, DC SB Srinagar, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSP Security Kashmir, SSP CID SB Kashmir, SSP Traffic City Srinagar, SP South Srinagar, SP PC Srinagar and other officers & representatives from ITBP, SSB, CISF. Moreover, the meeting was attended virtually by DIG SKR Anantnag Altaf Ahmad Khan-IPS, DIG NKR Baramulla Vivek Gupta-IPS & all SSsP of the districts across the valley.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to implement the discussed strategies effectively and maintain close coordination among all stakeholders to address present and future challenges in law enforcement.