IGP Kashmir for evaluation of security threats, challenges to ensure peace

Srinagar, Nov 26: IGP Kashmir V K Birdi on Sunday emphasised on comprehensive evaluation of the current security threats, challenges to ensure ensure peace in Srinagar city.

He issued these directions during a comprehensive security review meeting at the District Police Office Srinagar.

A police spokesperson said that the discussions covered a range of crucial topics pertaining to the security scenario in the district.

He directed the officers to ensure that law enforcement agencies are prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any security incidents, Spokesperson said.

IGP stressed on the importance of seamless coordination among different branches of law enforcement to enhance the overall security apparatus.

While highlighting for exploring strategies to foster positive relationships between law enforcement and the community, with a focus on building trust and cooperation, IGP Kashmir also laid stress on strengthening the intelligence-sharing mechanisms to stay ahead of potential threats and criminal activities.

” IGP Kashmir urged upon the participating officers that it is of crucial importance to enhance security surveillance of all vital establishments & locations besides to take care of vulnerable persons to thwart away the nefarious designs of terrorists in Srinagar city. He also urged upon them to take all necessary measures for ensuring peaceful atmosphere in the Srinagar City,” Spokesperson said.

“IGP Birdi urged upon the Zonal SsP to keep close watch on anti-national/anti-social elements, besides take stringent action against trouble makers and rumour mongers. He emphasized upon them that they have to be more vigilant and proactive on ground to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the Srinagar City,” spokesperson said.

IGP Kashmir instructed officers to enhance surveillance and take all proactive steps for maintaining peace and stability in the Srinagar City.

He also emphasized upon the officers to keep strict surveillance over the terrorist associates and take all necessary measures under law against them.

The meeting was attended by distinguished participants, including DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Ashish Kumar Mishra, ASP Hqrs Sgr, SP PC Srinagar, all Zonal SPs and all GOs of district Srinagar.