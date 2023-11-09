IGP Kashmir holds meeting over law & order and security challenges in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 09: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi on Thursday directed the DIG ranges and District SPs to focus on quality investigation in terror crimes and narco-terror related cases to dismantle terror ecosystem.

Birdi issued the directions in an interactive meeting held today afternoon.

IGP Kashmir stressed upon the officers to ensure the improvement in overall working of Policing at Police Station and sub-divisional level with refinement in record building and investigation, read an official handout.

He stressed upon the officers to make good public relations and focus on people sensitive policing. Addressing public grievances should be the top most priority of valley Police besides their operational and crime related commitments.

He stressed upon transparent and efficient policing with coordination with all sister agencies in the valley.