In a first, Constable (GD) examination in CAPFs to be conducted in 13 regional languages

Srinagar, 11 Feb 24: First time, Constable (GD) examination for recruitment of constables in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be conducted in 13 regional languages apart from Hindi and English

The examination will be conducted for around 48 lakh candidates in 128 cities across the country from 20 February to 7 March 2024

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah, MHA had decided to conduct Constable (General Duty) examination in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English from January 01, 2024

This historic decision has been taken on the initiative of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah to increase the participation of local youth in the Central Armed Police Forces and promote regional languages

Constable (General Duty) exam question papers will now be prepared in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani in addition to Hindi and English

Constable (GD) Selection Examination is one of the major examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) which attracts lakhs of youths from across the country

With this historic decision, lakhs of youth across the country will be able to participate in this examination in their mother tongue/regional language, which will increase their chances of selection.

With this initiative of the Central Government, the youth across the country have got a golden opportunity to participate in the CAPFs Constable (General Duty) examination in their mother tongue and make a career in the service of the Nation.