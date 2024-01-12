In Pictures: Salat-ul-Istisqa offered in Srinagar to pray for end to drought

Author Avatar

GK Photo Desk

January 12, 2024

Salāt al-istisqa or rain request prayer is a sunnah salah for requesting and seeking rain water from the God.

 

