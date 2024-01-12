In Pictures: Salat-ul-Istisqa offered in Srinagar to pray for end to drought GK Photo Desk January 12, 2024 4:11 pm No Comments Gallery DroughtGulmargJamia MasjidsnowfallSrinagar Salāt al-istisqa or rain request prayer is a sunnah salah for requesting and seeking rain water from the God. A special prayer ‘Salatul Istisqa’ was offered at historical Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday to pray for respite from the prevailing dry weather in Kashmir. Photography by Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir As per reports, a large number of devotees participated in the prayers and sought end to drought-like weather conditions in the valley. Photography by Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid had asked people to join the ‘Salatul Istisqa’ at the historic mosque in downtown Srinagar to pray for an end to the prolonged dry spell in the valley. Photography by Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir The faithful were seen crying before Almighty Allah and seeking respite from unprecedented dry weather conditions amid harsh winter period ‘chila-e-kalan’. Photography by Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir Salāt al-istisqa or rain request prayer is a sunnah salah for requesting and seeking rain water from the God. Photography by Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir Photography by Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:six + 13 = Post navigation Previous Previous post: LG Sinha attends ‘Investment Opportunities in J&K’ session at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit