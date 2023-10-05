India-UAE sign MoU; to collaborate in space technology, renewable energy, AI

As per the statement, the parties will cooperate in the development and advancement of industries and technologies in sectors of strategic interest for the growth and diversification of both economies.

The two nations would work to strengthen the Supply Chain Resilience of Industries. Under this, they will collaborate in the identification of opportunities that will strengthen the supply chain resilience of both nations, by collaborating in the identification of opportunities for Indian companies and UAE to supply raw materials to Indian and UAE markets, respectively for the diversification of supply chains and by also collaborating to share best practices on industrial enablement and incentivization for industrial growth and development.