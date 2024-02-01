Interim budget progress oriented: Tarun Chugh

Srinagar, Feb 01: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh Thursday said the Interim Budget announced by the Centre is focused on the welfare of poor people while being development and progress oriented.

Chugh said the budget has a vision for ‘Ram Rajya’ even as it cares for women and less privileged.

The budget, he said talks about achieving the goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ with a commitment to a developed India.

The National General Secretary thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman for a “progressive budget which cares for welfare and talks about uplifting all kinds of people in the country.”

He concluded by saying that in the last-decade Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought 25-lakh people out of the poverty while under his leadership the country has broken all the records of growth and development.