IPS officer Rajiv Omprakash Pande posted as DIG Central Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 06: Home Department on Tuesday posted IPS Officer Rajiv Omprakash Pande as DIG Central Kashmir Range, relieving Altaf Ahmad Khan of additional charge of the post.

“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Shri Rajiv Omprakash Pande, IPS (AGMUT:2010), upon repatriation to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, is posted as DIG, Central Kashmir Range, against an available vacancy, relieving Shri Altaf Ahmad Khan, IPS of the additional charge of the said post,” an order reads.