IUST, MIET Jammu secure top slots in National Innovation Rankings

Srinagar, Nov 19: In a positive development, the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) in Awantipora and the Model Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET) in Jammu have emerged as top performers in the National Innovation Rankings (NIR) released by the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

As per the NIR, the IUST has secured an impressive four out of five star ranking, attributing its success to commendable efforts in fostering innovation, cultivating an entrepreneurial ecosystem, and enhancing the capacity of the youth.

Notably, the university’s Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED) has played a pivotal role in motivating and guiding youth towards transforming innovative ideas into successful ventures.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Registrar IUST Prof. Naseer Iqbal termed the top ranking as the one of the mark stones for the growth and development of the institution.

“The NEP-2020 also stresses on innovations, entrepreneurship and once your institution gets good ranking you will be eligible for a very good funding as well,” he told Greater Kashmir.

He said the innovators from the institution (IUST) or public sector will get a good branding of their items owing to the top NIR ranking of the University.

“Good ranking will benefit the institution in general and innovators in particular,” he said.

Also, Model Institute of Engineering and Technology has secured a commendable 3.5 out of five star ranking, highlighting the institution’s commitment to innovation, research, and development.

The ranking is a significant milestone, showcasing the institution’s dedication to producing high-quality research and innovation.

Among other institutes which have figured in the list are Sher-e-Kashmir University of Science and Technology Srinagar, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) Katra, SSM College of Engineering Baramulla, Stephen Institute of Paramedical Sciences Jammu, University of Jammu, and Yogananda College of Engineering and Technology Jammu.

Also Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Kashmir, Cluster University of Srinagar (CUS), , Government College of Engineering and Technology (GCET) Srinagar and Jammu besides over 35 government degree colleges and few polytechnic colleges, IIT Jammu, Indian Institute of Management Sciences Jammu have figured in the list.