Jammu Police issues statement to dispel ‘misinformation’ regarding death of person in custody

Srinagar, Dec 27: Jammu Police on Wednesday issued a statement aimed to dispel the misinformation on social media regarding the death of a person in police custody in Jorian.

In a statement police spokesperson said, “It is informed that a person namely Sunil Kumar alias Sonu son of Dewan Chand, a resident of Garhi Bishnah Jourian was brought to police post Jourian in compliance to warrant issued by “2nd Additional District Judge Jammu” on 21/12/23 and was to be produced in the said court on 22/12/23. On 22/12/23 he was shifted to CHC Jourian as he was not responding, where doctors declared him dead.”

“A Magisterial Probe has already been ordered by Deputy Commissioner Jammu. The post mortem of deceased was conducted by a board of doctors in GMC Jammu in presence of magistrate and videography has also been done”, statement said.

“Pertinent to mention that the whole premises, including lockup of Police post Jourian, is under CCTV surveillance”, reads the statement further.