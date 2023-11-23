Jammu-Srinagar highway to remain closed for repair work on 24th, 25th Nov

Srinagar, Nov 23: Authorities have ordered the suspension of traffic on 24th and 25th November to carry out construction work on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, official said today.

A Traffic department spokesperson on Thursday said that the suspension of traffic has been ordered by administration for safety of travellers on the highway.

“To ensure safety of general populace/travellers /drivers, NHAI has been directed by the District Magistrate Ramban vide order no. ADMR/1508-18 dated 22-11-2023 for launching of the girders at Nashri viaduct-1 (Nasful to Lucky Dhaba stretch), fixing of Jet fans at Perrah and Tunnel T5 as a result traffic will remain suspended between Nashri and NAVYUG Tunnel tomorrow on 24-11-2023

Friday (intervening night 23/24) from 0000hrs to 0400 hrs and 25-11-2023 Saturday (intervening night of 24/25 from 0000 hrs to 0400 hrs,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).