Jhelum Stadium Janbazpora Baramulla renamed as ‘General Bipin Rawat Stadium’

Srinagar, Dec 08: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday has named Jhelum Stadium Janbazpora after former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

“Sanction is hereby accorded sanction to renaming Jhelum Stadium Janbazpora as “General Bipin Rawat Stadium,” read an order issued by the General Administration Department.

“The Youth Services and Sports Department and Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla shall take immediate necessary steps including amending their records for effecting the change,” reads the order.

“It is further ordered that Divisional Commissioner Kashmir shall ensure that an appropriate event is organized in connection with naming of the stadium.”