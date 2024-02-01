J&K gets Rs 37,277 crore in union budget 2024

Srinagar, Feb 01: Jammu and Kashmir has been allocated Rs 37,277.74 crore in the interim union budget for 2024- 25, which was unveiled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Thursday .

According to details available with news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Rs 37277. 74 crores have been allocated to J&K for the next fiscal year.

Of this, Rs 35,619.30 crore alone have been kept for bridging resource gap in the Union Territory.

This was the last budget of PM Modi led government ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in April-Mat this year.