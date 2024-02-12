J&K Government Orders Major Reshuffle in Administration

Srinagar, Feb 12: Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday ordered for a major reshuffle in administration with immediate effect.

As per an order, a copy of which lies with GNS, Ajaz Abdullah Saraf, JKAS, under orders of transfer Additional Registrar, Cooperatives, Kashmir, has been posted as Additional Transport Commissioner, J&K, against an available vacancy.

Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, JKAS, Executive Director, J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

Bashir Ahmad Wani, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Kulgam.

Altaf Ahmad Khan, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kupwara, is transferred and posted as Additional Registrar, Cooperatives, Kashmir.

Abdul Aziz Sheikh, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Pulwama, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Anantnag.

Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Kupwara.

Showkat Ahmad Rather, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kulgam, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Pulwama.

Rimpy Ohri, JKAS, Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

Krishan Lal, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kalakote, is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation.

Nazir Ahmad Mir, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Handwara, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Awantipora.

Mohd. Tanwir, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Poonch, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kalakote

Zaffar Shawl, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Awantipora, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.

Harbans Lal, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department.

Abdul Star, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner (Health and Sanitation), Jammu Municipal Corporation.

Kulbushan Khajuria, JKAS, Joint Commissioner (Health and Sanitation), Jammu Municipal Corporation, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Reasi.

Aziz Ahmad Rather, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Handwara.

Varunjeet Charak, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ramban.

Pawan Kumar, JKAS, Administrative Officer in the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar.

A separate order affecting more transfers and postings reads as; Iqbal Hussain Mir, Jr. Scale JKAS, State Taxes Officer, Srinagar, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Industries and Commerce Department, for further posting.

Azhar Amin Zargar, Jr. Scale JKAS, State Taxes Officer, Circle L, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department.

Sheetal Kumar Sharma, Jr. Scale JKAS, District Panchayat Officer, Ramban, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Transport Department, for further posting.

Sourabh Sharma, Jr. Scale JKAS, BDO, Block Bhagwah, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Industries and Commerce Department, for further posting.

Arjumand Yaqoob, Jr. Scale JKAS, Assistant Director in the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Kashmir, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Social Welfare Department, for further posting.

Esha Chib, Jr. Scale JKAS, ART0, Bol, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Housing and Urban Development Department for further posting as Under Secretary in the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), J&K.

Mohammad Zubair Lattoo, Jr. Scale JKAS, ARTO, Anantnag, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Finance Department, for further posting.

Zeba Suleman, Jr. Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, for further posting.

Punika Pandita, Jr. Scale JKAS, Deputy Registrar (Consumer), Cooperative Societies, Jammu, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Transport Department, for further posting.

Mohd. Rafie, Jr. Scale JKAS, CDP0, Khour, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Revenue Department, for further posting.

Ashiq Rafiq Maliq, Jr. Scale JKAS, State Taxes Officer, Rajouri, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Auqaf Islamia, J&K, for further posting.

Javid Rehman Hajam, Jr. Scale JKAS, Assistant Director, Tourism, Gulmarg, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Sports Council, for further posting.

Mohib ul Bukhari, Jr. Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department.

Akshar Kotwal, Jr. Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Social Welfare Department, for further posting.

Fatima, Jr. Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Finance Department, for further posting.

Misba Arjumand, Jr. Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department.

Showkat Ahmad Bhat, Jr. Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Home Department, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Transport Department, for further posting.

Sheetal Choudhary, Jr. Scale JKAS, State Taxes Officer in the office of Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Enforcement), Samba, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department.

Anjana Sudan, Jr. Scale JKAS, Functional Manager, DIC, Udhampur, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, for further posting.

Alka Misra, Jr. Scale JKAS, Assistant Director (Mils), Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, for further posting.

Rupali Jasrotia, Jr. Scale JKAS, Functional Manager, DIC, Udhampur, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Labour Department, for further posting.

Sushant Mahajan, Jr. Scale JKAS, Assistant Director, Employment, Ramban, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi, for further posting.

Santosh Kumar, Jr. Scale JKAS, Nodal Officer in the office of CEO, J&K State Health Agency, Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, for further posting.

Aafreen Wahid Ganai, Jr. JKAS, Assistant Director in the Directorate of Social Welfare, Kashmir, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Cooperatives Department, for further posting.

Muzamil Hassan Choudhary, Jr. Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Tourism department, for further posting.

Muneer Hussain, Jr. Scale JKAS, BDO, Aripal, Pulwama, is transferred and posted as Nodal Officer in the office of CEO, J&K State Health Agency, Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY.

Vishal Angurana, Jr. Scale JKAS, BDO, Nowshera, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, for further posting.

Aadil Bashir, Jr. Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, ARI and Trainings Department, is transferred and posted as Nodal Officer in the office of CEO, J&K State Health Agency, Ayushman Bharat PMJAY.

Shabir Ahmad Baba, Under Secretary to the Government, ARI and Trainings Department, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Arshad Jan, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Under Secretary to the Government, ARI and Trainings Department.

In another order, the government made twenty-six transfers and postings.

Reyaz Ahmad Shah, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Syed Naseer Ahmad, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Pahalgam, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Pahalgam, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD) Kulgam.

Lal Chand, JKAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Ramban, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner (South), Jammu Municipal Corporation, against an available vacancy.

Mir Imtiyaz-ul-Aziz, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kulgam, is transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Srinagar.

Syed Fahim Ahmad Bihaqi, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Pattan, holding additional charge of Sub Registrar, Pattan, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Anantnag.

Bilal Mukhtar Dar, JKAS, Deputy Director, Information (PR), Srinagar, is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Ganderbal.

Nazia Hassan, JKAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kulgam.

Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Zainpora, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Zainpora, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kulgam.

Mohammad Imran Khan, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kulgam, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD) Shopian, against an available vacancy.

Zahid Rashid Khan, JKAS, General Manager, DIC, Ganderbal, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Budgam.

Sunil Kumar Bhutyal, JKAS, District Panchayat Officer, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Doda.

Varinder Gupta, JKAS, under orders of transfer as Revenue Attorney with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, is posted as Deputy Director, Information, Jammu.

Shurjeel Ali Naiku, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kulgam, is transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Pahalgam. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Pahalgam, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mir Zahida, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Budgam, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, IMPA&RD, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Mohd. Idrees, JKAS, under orders of transfer as Deputy District Election Officer, Kishtwar, is posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kishtwar. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Deputy District Election Officer, Kishtwar, in addition to his own his duties, till further orders.

Gulzar Ahmad Rather, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Karnah-Tangdhar, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Karnah-Tangdhar, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Pattan. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Pattan, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Ahsan ul Haq Chisti, JKAS, Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Information (PR), Srinagar.

Vikas Sharma, JKAS, Deputy Director, Information, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Jammu.

Ashraf Pervaz, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kishtwar, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Vishal Singh Parihar, JKAS, Sub-Registrar, Kathua, is transferred and posted as Revenue Attorney with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu. Vishav Pratap Singh, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kathua, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub Register, Kathua, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Yudhvir Padha, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Nisar Ahmad Wani, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department, is transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Zainpora. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Zainpora, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Zaffar Ahmad Lone, JKAS, Tehsildar, RTI, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Karnah-Tangdhar. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Karnah Tangdhar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, JKAS, awaiting orders of posting in the Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir, is posted as General Manager, DIC, Bandipora, relieving Mumtaz Ahmad Pir, JKAS, Project Oficer, Wage Employment (ACD), Bandipore of the additional charge of the post.

Sanjeev Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Doda, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu.

Mohd. Farooq Malik, Assistant Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Ramban. (GNS)