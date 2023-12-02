J&K govt asks its employees to make contributions to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

Srinagar, Jan 2: Jammu and Kashmir government has directed treasury officers to ensure that all employees make contributions towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

In a circular, the Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, said: “Armed Forces Flag Day Fund is observed every year on the 7th of December. As per past practice, all Treasury Officers are directed to impress upon the DDOs operating upon their treasuries to ensure donation to the Fund by all the employees.”

Government has directed for minimum donation of Rs 200 for Gazetted Officers and Rs 100 for Non-Gazetted officials, to be deducted from their salaries starting from December 2023.

“The amount of donation shall be remitted as; a) Through Cheque/Bank Draft in favour of Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, and the cheque/bank draft shall be sent to Director Sainik Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir Government, Amphalla, Jammu or b) Through NEFT in favour of Secretary, Rajya Sainik Board, J&K Bank A/C Number 0493040100000784, IFSC Code JAKA0AMPHLA & MICR Code 180051040 and the copy of the invoice be mailed to directorsw-11@jk.gov.in,” reads the circular.