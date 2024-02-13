J&K Govt assigns additional charge to IAS officer Aijaz Asad

Srinagar, Feb 13: Government of Jammu & Kashmir Tuesday assigned additional charge of the post of Civil Aviation Commissioner, to Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department Mohammad Aijaz Asad till further orders.

An order copy lies with Greater Kashmir reads, “In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Mr. Mohammad Aijaz, IAS:2012, Administrative Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring Department holding the additional charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department shall also hold the charge of the post of Civil Aviation Commissioner, in addition to his own duties, till further orders”