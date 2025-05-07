J&K Govt orders reshuffle in Police Department

Srinagar, May 07: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a major reshuffle in the police department, effecting transfers and postings of several senior officers with immediate effect.

As per an order issued by the J&K Home Department, Mr. Uttam Chand, IPS, IG (POS) HQ, shall now hold the charge of IGP (Hqrs) PHQ, J&K, IG (Tech), and IG (Telecom) in addition to his own duties. He replaces M. Suleman Choudhary, IPS, who has been relieved of the additional charge.

Mr. Vinod Kumar, IPS, DIG Armed, Jammu, has been assigned the additional charge of DIG IR Jammu, while Mohd. Arshad, JKPS, Director Home-guards, Jammu, shall also hold the charge of DIG HG/CD & SDRF, Jammu.

The order further states that Mr. Hariprasad K.K., IPS, awaiting adjustment, is posted as Additional SP Baramulla, and Mr. Kartik Shrotriya, IPS, also awaiting adjustment, is posted as Additional SP Anantnag, replacing Sajad Ahmad Sheikh.

Mr. Mukund Tibrewal, IPS, is posted as SP OPS Border & Kandi Kathua, and Mr. Sajad Ahmad Sheikh, formerly Additional SP Anantnag, is now transferred as SP CTC Lethpora (Vice Principal).

Additionally, Mr. Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, Additional SP Anantnag (Over All Reserve post), is transferred and posted as Dy.CO IR-23, replacing Shri Rameez Raja, reads the order. (JKNS)