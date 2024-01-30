J&K govt renames 33 educational institutions, roads after martyrs, eminent personalities

Srinagar, Jan 30: Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday renamed 33 government schools, colleges and roads after martyr’s and eminent personalities.

The government in its order directed Administrative Secretaries to take immediate necessary steps, including amending their records, for effecting the changes.

“Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and Jammu regions shall personally monitor the naming of the infrastructure/assets in their respective divisions. Also Deputy Commissioner(s) shall ensure that appropriate events are held in connection with the naming of these infrastructure/assets,” the order reads.