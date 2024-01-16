J&K heading towards an alarming situation if dry spell continues: Chief Engineer JJM

Srinagar, Jan 16: Chief Engineer Jal Jeevan Mission J&K Er. Sanjeev Malhotra Tuesday expressed grave concern over prevailing dry weather condition across Jammu and Kashmir, saying “if dry spell continues the situation could be alarming”.

He urged people to use water judiciously and ensure its storage in given circumstances.

Talking exclusively to Greater Kashmir, Malhotra said though there is no need to worry as of now but situation can turn ugly face anytime owing to unending dry weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is no need to worry over surface water resources as of now. Though the supply has been disrupted due to technical issues but surface water resources have substantial amount of water availability,” he said.

He however expressed serious concern over unending dry and drought weather conditions in Jammu & Kashmir.

“Though the situation is not alarming as of now, but we are bordering on alarming situation. If dry spell continues the coming times will be toughest for Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.

He appealed to general public to use water judiciously and ensure storage of water at homes.

“The situation can turn ugly mode anytime if dry weather conditions will remain continue,” he held.