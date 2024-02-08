J&K Police bids farewell to Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command

Jammu, Feb 08: The Jammu Kashmir Police and army share a special relation because not only they work together but they sweat together and bleed together. This was stated by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, at his farewell function organised at Police Headquarters here today.

The function hosted by the Director General of Police, J&K, R.R Swain, was attended by R.K. Goyal FC (ACS) Home Department J&K, Lt. Gen. Naveen Sachdeva, AVSM, SM, GOC 16 Corps, ADsGP S.J.M Gillani, Vijay Kumar, Anand Jain, Maj. Genl. Sameer Srivastava, VSM, GOC 10 Inf. Div., Maj. Gen. Gourav Rishi, SC, SM, GOC 25 Inf. Div., Maj. Genl. Upkar Chander, GOC CIF (D), Maj. Gen. Manish Gupta, VSM, GOC CIF (R), IGP (Hqrs) PHQ Shri B.S Tuti, and a galaxy of officers from Police and Army.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, while speaking on the occasion referred to the special relation between Police and army and said that there is unwavering trust between the two organisations. He said when you have ‘trust’ then every issue gets settled. He said that because of cooperation between the two there has been huge success in operations against the terrorists. He shared that he has been serving in the army for 40 years now and during this period, he had the opportunity to work with various police forces across the country and this synergy between the J&K Police and the army is unparalleled.

The Lieutenant General went on to express his hope that the cooperation between the J&K Police and the army would continue and flourish, allowing for more quantifiable outputs in the future.

As Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi PVSM, AVSM, moves on to his new role as the Vice Chief of Army Staff, he assured his unwavering support for the J&K Police in the future.

R.K Goyal FC (ACS), Home department J&K in his address spoke about the qualities of head and heart of the outgoing Lieutenant General and wished him good luck for the future. He said that in the tenure of Lieutenant General Dwivedi the civil-military relations remained excellent.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director General of Police J&K expressed his gratitude to Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi for his cooperation and support during his tenure in Jammu and Kashmir. R.R Swain praised the highly decorated officer for his exceptional service, describing him not only as a professional soldier par excellence but also as a human being one could connect, communicate, share thoughts, and draw inspiration from.

Discussing the strong bond of trust and support that Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi had cultivated with the Jammu and Kashmir Police during his posting in the region, Shri R.R Swain said that the outgoing General will be missed. He expressed hope that the synergy and cooperation that exists between the J&K Police and the army would continue in the future, and the law enforcement agencies will maintain their collaborations and work towards the betterment of the region and its people. He wished the Lieutenant General good luck for the future assignments.

On the occasion Lieutenant General decorated ADGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain and IGP (POS) PHQ, B.S Tuti with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Disc for their excellent services. Also, as a gesture of great bonding between the two organisations mementoes were exchanged between the officers. R.K Goyal FC (ACS), Home also presented a memento to the outgoing officer.