J&K SSB to conduct PST, PET for Sub-Inspector post from Dec 2

Srinagar, Nov 23: The J&K Service Selection Board has scheduled conduct of Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the post of Sub-Inspector (Home Department), tentatively from December 2, 2023 at Jammu and Srinagar centres.

According to a notice issued here today by SSB in this regard, all candidates, who have opted for Kashmir as test centre for the post of Sub Inspector, Home Department (as per the application form) and are desirous of appearing in PST and PET at Jammu centre, have been called upon to represent before the Board through offline mode only at J&K Services Selection Board office Zam-Zam Complex, Rambagh Srinagar, within 03 days from issuance of this notice i.e. up to 25-11-2023, in the prescribed format.

The document reads that no further request in this regard shall be entertained beyond 25-11- 2023.