J&K Tourism Dept offers free tickets to pilgrims in Jammu on Jan 22

Srinagar, Jan 21: Jammu & Kashmir Cable Car Corporation on Sunday announced that it will offer free tickets to devotees visiting Peerkho, Mahamaya and Bahu temples in Jammu on January 22; the day grand consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled.

“In order to give impetus to Religious and Spiritual Tourism in #Jammu and to celebrate Sri Ram Mandir consecration at #Ayodhya, J&K Cable Car Corporation offers free tickets to pilgrims intending to visit the revered Peerkho,Mahamaya and Bahu temples on Monday 22/01/24,” posted Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department on its official handle X.

The Department of Personnel and Training on Thursday announced that all central government offices will be closed for half a day on January 22 on the Pran Pratishta ceremony of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The Jammu & Kashmir administration also announced half-day public holiday in government offices on the said date.