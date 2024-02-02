Kashmir parts record coldest night in 16 years as temperature dips further

Srinagar, Feb 02: Several parts of Kashmir Valley on Thursday night recorded the coldest night in past 16 years, officials said here on Friday.

They said the famous ski resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 12 degree Celsius, a drop of more than four degrees compared to previous night’s minus 7.6 Celsius.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 11.9 degrees Celsius, a drop of 7.8 degrees from the previous night.

Kokernag and Qazigund towns in south Kashmir both recorded a low of minus 9.4 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius.

While IMD Srinagar officials release data for only six major weather stations in the Valley.

A private weather forecaster claimed that Larnoo in Kokernag was the coldest recorded place in Kashmir where the mercury plunged to minus 17.1 degrees Celsius followed by Sonamarg resort on Srinagar-Leh highway which recorded a low of minus 15.1 degrees Celsius.

“Records break as extreme cold wave hits south Kashmir, parts of Jammu region and Sonamarg. Larnoo in Kokernag coldest at -17.7 °C, followed by Sonamarg at -15.1 °C,” private weather forecaster Faizan Arif posted on his X handle.

He said the temperature in Qazigund was the lowest in the past 16 years.

“Qazigund today’s temperature = -9.4 °C. Previous Record = -12.2 °C on 13 Feb 2008. Summary = Lowest temperature in the last 16 years,” he said in a related post.

Although the harshest 40-days winter period ‘Chilai Kalan’ ended earlier this week, the cold wave has continued in Kashmir Valley.