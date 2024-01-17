Kashmir Sikh devotees pray for wet spell on Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s birthday

Srinagar, Jan 17: Sikh devotes on Wednesday prayed for a wet spell in Jammu and Kashmir as they celebrated the Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s 357 birthday.

A major congregation was held at Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi in Rainawari Srinagar in this regard where special prayers were held. Devotees on the occasion prayed for peace, prosperity and wellbeing of all, besides divine mercy was sought to end the ongoing dry spell in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devotees told Greater Kashmir that amidst unusual weather conditions in J&K, people from every faith must turn to their religion and seek mercy from the Creator which is the only possible way to end this dry spell.

“Kashmir is famous for its natural beauty. Any absence of snow at this juncture may trigger catastrophic situation in future. So people from all communities must seek mercy from Almighty to end this dry spell,” said a devotee.

Reports said that similar gatherings took place in other parts of Kashmir valley where member of the community rushed to Gurudwaras and prayed for peace and wellbeing.