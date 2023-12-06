Kashmir under freeze as Srinagar records season’s coldest night at minus 2°C

Srinagar, Dec 6: Cold conditions intensified in Jammu and Kashmir as Srinagar recorded season’s coldest night at minus 2.0°C on Wednesday.

A meteorological temperature department official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal for this time of the year in Srinagar.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 2.0°C against minus 1.6°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 1.0°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.1°C against minus 4.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 0.5°C against 0.2°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal for the place by 0.1°C, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.7°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 2.2°C against minus 2.3°C on the previous night and the latest temperature was 1.1°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu recorded a minimum of 9.0°C against 9.9°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 0.8°C for the winter capital of J&K, he said.

Till December 7, he said, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy. From December 8-10, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected. (GNS)