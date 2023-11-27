Kashmiri student wins gold at Pre-teen National Pencak Silat Championship

Srinagar, Nov 27: A Kashmiri student has brought laurels to the Union Territory by winning gold at the prestigious Pre-teen National Pencak Silat Championship 2023-24.

Sheikh Anusha, a student of 6th Standard of Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School and a resident of Rajwar in Handwara area won a gold medal at the prestigious Pre-teen National Pencak Silat Championship 2023-24, held at Pataliputra Sports Stadium, Patna in Bihar.

The championship was held from 23 November to 26 November.

Anusha won gold medal in her maiden attempt in her weight category (34 to 36 Kgs) and defeated her experienced rivals with considerable point margins.

The athlete has previously has won Bronze medal at inter-state level this year held at Indoor Sports Stadium Srinagar.