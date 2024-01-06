KCCI delegation calls on LG Manoj Sinha in Jammu, discusses issues facing business community

Srinagar, Jan 06: President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry ( KCCI) Javed Ahmad Tenga called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Jammu and sought his attention towards issues facing business community.

A memorandum was also submitted to the Lieutenant Governor at the occasion which pointed out issues pertaining to tourism, industry, education, banking sector and electricity.

President KCCI during the meeting discussed the matter of renewal of Tourism Registration Licenses of Hotels, Guest Houses, Restaurants, Houseboats was discussed. The prolonged delays, absence of Single Window system , non adherence to Ease of Doing Business norms, multiple NOCs caused tremendous difficulties to tourism stakeholders which needed to be addressed on priority basis.

The Lieutenant Governor’s attention was invited to the deteriorating hospitality sector infrastructure due to non-issue of permissions for repairs, renovation and reconstruction of hotels at Pahalgham, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Srinagar etc. The properties needed to be upgraded to bring them in sync with the amenities and facilities required during modern times.

He also sought Lieutenant Governor’s intervention in the implementation of Industrial Policies in letter and spirit and addressing other Industry issues.

On education sector, the President KCCI said that the tagging of 125 J& K BOSE affiliated private Schools with Government Schools across Jammu & Kashmir would affect at least 2300 employees, cause difficulties for thousands of students.

The KCCI proposed 1 year extension to these schools to comply with the required compliances with special consideration by the government on lease and related issues.

He said the standardization of J&K BOSE books in consonance with NEP-2020 would be affecting 200 Private Publishers, 1000 representatives of publishers, 3200 Book sellers and more than 10000 families.

KCCI suggested that in view of a huge amount of capital both of the Bank and the traders was involved , a deferment of two years be considered to enable them to liquidate the same.

Pointing towards issues pertaining to Banking sector, the KCCI impressed upon the Lieutenant Governor the urgent need of announcing an uncapped and longer period valid OTS Scheme by the Jammu & Kashmir Bank. It was brought to his notice that with a new OTS Scheme both the Banks and borrowers would benefit- Bank would recover its money whereas the borrowers accounts would get regularized. Such a gesture would send positive signals to the business community.

At the occasion KCCI pleaded announcement of amnesty to the Commercial Power Consumers on the analogy of the amnesty granted to the domestic consumers.

The Lieutenant Governor assured the KCCI team that the genuine issues raised by them will be addressed. The President thanked the Lt. Governor for the time and opportunity he provides to KCCI to present important trade related issues.

The Senior Vice President Ashaq Hussain Shangloo and Treasurer Zubair Mahajan were also present in the meeting.