KCCI expresses gratitude to Director General Foreign Trade for issuing COO to J&K exporters

Srinagar, Feb 01: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Thursday informed that Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has issued ‘Certificate of Origin’ (non-preferential) to exporters in Jammu & Kashmir.

In a statement issued, the KCCI said “The Director General Foreign Trade (DGFT), has authorised it to issue CERTIFICATE OF ORIGIN ( Non- preferential) to exporters in JAMMU & Kashmir. The DGFT issued the Public Notice Enlistment vide No.38/2023 on 31st of January, 2024. The KCCI expresses its gratitude to Director General of Foreign Trade Mr. Santosh Kumar Sarangi for reconsidering its earlier public Notice No 31/2023 dated 20-09-2023”.

It said that the process took KCCI four months of strenuous efforts to get the earlier decision of DGFT reviewed after fulfilling all the requirements to ON-BOARD on e- COO on the Common Digital Platform under Trade Notice No: 42/2020-21 dated: 19-02-2021.

It also said that the enlistment of KCCI as an authorised Chamber to issue the Certificates of Origin in Jammu & Kashmir is a morale boaster for the exporters.

The statement said that the exporter community has expressed happiness over the development, while as KCCI thanked its members for their understanding and support during the de-enlisted period.