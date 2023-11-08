KCR family insulting backward classes: Tarun Chugh

Hyderabad, Nov 8: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today strongly condemned Chief Minister KCR’s daughter, Kavitha, an MLC, for ridiculing the BJP’s call for having a backward classes’ chief minister for Telangana following the next elections.

He said it was a gross insult to the Backward Castes and OBCs and it demonstrated the sky-high arrogance that the KCR family has been demonstrating all these years in power.

Chugh reiterated that the BJP would dethrone KCR and his party in the forthcoming Assembly elections and would make sure that the state had a BC chief minister.

The KCR family was only bent upon perpetuating the family rule and nepotism following which Telangana has become one of the laggard states in the country, he said, as per a statement.

He said the KCR family has been gloating in arrogance and self-deception. Chugh said the writing on the wall was more than clear and the doomsday for the KCR family is not far off.