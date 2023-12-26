KU announces winter break for main, satellite campuses from Jan-01

Srinagar, Dec 26: University of Kashmir (KU) Tuesday announced winter vacations for main and satellite campuses from January-01 to February-25-2023.

Besides, the University announced winter break for the private colleges affiliated with it from December-27 to February-14 respectively.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Assistant Registar of KU said that the teaching departments of the university and its satellite campuses shall observe winter vacations from January-01-2024 to February-25-2024.

“However the departmental offices shall function normally and the heads and directors of the departments and campuses shall ensure that the examinations (If any) and other activities are conducted as per schedule,” it reads.

It also said that the remedial classes—offline or online mode shall be conducted by the departments to complete the remaining syllabus (if any) during the period of winter break.

It also said that the Head of the Department’s, Directors of the campus should ensure resumption of class work and other academic activities immediately after the vacations.

Meanwhile, Dean, College Development Council in a communique said, “All the private colleges affiliated with the University of Kashmir shall observe winter vacation from December-27-2023 to February-14-2024.

“However, all teaching and non-teaching staff shall remain available in the college as and when required,” it reads.

The officer further said that the library should remain open for students during vacations—(KNO)