Kulgam encounter: Army commander compliments troops for meticulous planning, execution

Srinagar, Nov 18: Chinar Corps Commander on Saturday complimented troops for meticulous planning and execution of of Operation Samnu in Kulgam.

A spokesman of wrote on X (Formerly Twitter): Chinar Corps Cdr visits South Kashmir’

#ChinarCorps Cdr visited 34 RR deployed in the Counter-Terrorism grid in South Kashmir today.”

He complimented the troops for their meticulous planning & execution of OP SAMNU, #Kulgam.

On Friday, security forces killed five terrorists in Samnu village of Kulgam & recovered war-like stores.

Chinar Corps stands by its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free, the spokesperson said.