Kulgam encounter: Three LeT terrorists killed, operation on

Srinagar, Nov 14: Three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists have been killed in a gunfight in the Samno area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, reports said today.

A senior police officer while confirming to GNS that three LeT militants have been killed. However, their identity is yet to be ascertained while searches continue.

Yesterday, a joint team of Police and the army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of forces zeroed towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired on the joint team, which was retaliated, triggering off a gunfight.

The operation was suspended due to darkness in the area for precautionary measures and resumed this morning at the first light.