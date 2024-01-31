Kulgam police facilitates pregnant woman to hospital

Srinagar, Jan 31: Continuing its efforts to help the needy, Kulgam police after receiving a distress call from Mashkoor Ahmad Malik a resident of Humpathri, DK Marag, stated that his wife (pregnant) was stuck as being a far flung area and family members were unable to carry her to hospital at their own as she was suffering from irresistible pain and was in need of immediate medical attention.

As per news agency Kashmir Scroll, on tip off, a police party of Kulgam police headed by IC PC DK Marag rushed to the spot immediately and amid slippery roads due to recent snowfall, evacuated the lady to nearby hospital at DK Marag for medical treatment in official vehicle.

“As no ambulance service or any regular vehicle could be used to shift the lady to hospital”, an official said, adding that locals especially family members of the pregnant lady shifted to Hospital thanked and applauded the efforts of Kulgam Police for prompt response and timely assistance in such a crucial juncture.