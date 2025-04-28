Lady dies after setting herself ablaze in Hazratbal

Srinagar, April 28: A lady from Hazratbal Srinagar died on Monday after setting herself ablaze at Hazratbal area of Srinagar, officials said.

An official confirming the incident said that a lady set herself ablaze in a room in the first floor of a three-storey building at Hazratbal area of Srinagar city.

He said the fire call was reported at about 11:42 AM. The officials from Fire and Emergency Department rushed to the spot and took the lady out and shifted her to the hospital with severe burn injury.

Meanwhile, the lady later died at the hospital while police have launched the investigation in this regard.

An official also added the cause of death is being ascertained. (KNO)