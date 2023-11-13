Landslide, shooting stones force traffic suspension on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Srinagar, Nov 13: Authorities on Monday suspended traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway following a landslide and shooting stones in Ramban area.

An official said the landslide also hit a vehicle on national highway near Kelamord Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

All passengers are safe and escaped unhurt, he added.

The traffic has been halted on the national highway and restoration work has been started.

“Traffic update at 1335 hrs

Both sides traffic halted on NH-44 at T2 Ramban due to shooting stones. People are advised to ask TCUs before proceeding on Jammu-Srinagar NHW,” traffic police spokesperson wrote on X.