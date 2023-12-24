LG condemns former police officer’s killing in Baramulla, promises justice

Srinagar, Dec 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the family of former police officer who was shot dead in Baramulla district in wee hours of Sunday, saying “cowards responsible for this barbaric act will not be spared”.

“Pained beyond words on the dastardly terrorist attack on retired police officer, Shri Mohammad Shafi Mir while he was giving a call for prayer in the mosque. Cowards responsible for this barbaric act will not be spared. My condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” LG Manoj Sinha in a post on X.