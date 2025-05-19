LG reconstitutes Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board

Srinagar, May 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reconstituted the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) and nominated nine eminent luminaries, from various walks of life, as members for three years.

A notification approving the reconstitution of SASB and nomination of members was issued by the Lieutenant Governor, who is also the Chairman of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board.

The nine members include Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Prof. Kailash Mehra Sadhu, K.K.Sharma, K N Rai, Mukesh Garg, Dr Shailesh Raina, Dr Simridhi Bindroo, Suresh Haware and Prof. Vishwamurti Shastri.