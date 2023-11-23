LG Sinha congratulates para achivers for bagging medals in Asian Para Archery Championships

Srinagar, Nov 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the Para Archers from the UT of J&K for their incredible achievement at Asian Para Archery Championships 2023, Bangkok.

The Lt Governor tweeted:”What an incredible achievement! Para archers from J&K scripted history & brought glory to India by winning 6 Medals including 4 gold, 1 silver & 1 bronze at Para Asian Archery Championship, Thailand. The consistent performances of our Archers reflect hard work & perseverance.”

The outstanding performances of Sheetal, Rakesh and Sarita after admirable achievement at Asian Para Games, exemplify true spirit of sportsmanship, he said.

LG Sinha called it the beginning of a new sporting era and wished to all the athletes for their future endeavours.

The Para Archers – Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar and Ms Sarita are trained at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Sports Complex, Katra.