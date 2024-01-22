Lieutenant Governor extends best wishes on consecration of Ramlala in Ayodhya

Srinagar, Jan 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday extended best wishes to people on the auspicious occasion of the consecration of Lord Shri Ramlala in Ayodhya.

“Today the entire world is witnessing a wonderful, unimaginable stream of spiritual bliss. Hearty congratulations and eternal best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of the consecration of Lord Shri Ramlala in Ayodhya”, Office of LG J&K in a post on X said.