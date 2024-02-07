Lieutenant Governor lays foundation stone of Synthetic Football Turf at Jagti Camp, Nagrota

Srinagar, Feb 07: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone of Synthetic Football Turf at Jagti Camp, Nagrota, today.

He congratulated the young sportspersons and football enthusiasts on the occasion.

The Synthetic Football Turf to be developed at a cost of Rs 5.75 crore, will include G+1 pavilion with a covered area having seating capacity of about 600 spectators, change rooms and other amenities.

“The achievements of Kashmiri Pandit community fill my heart with pride. I dedicate this vital sports project at Jagti to the Youth of this Community and to their immense contribution to nation-building,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is fully committed to the welfare of Kashmiri migrant families and this is also reflected in the interim budget of Jammu Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor observed.

He said the representation of Kashmiri Pandit Community in J&K’s Legislative Assembly is a major step towards the empowerment of the community.

“I urge the youth of Kashmiri Pandit community to avail limitless opportunities in diverse sectors and fulfill the goal of Viksit Bharat,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said the State-of-the-Art sports facility to be developed as per FIFA Standards demonstrates the unwavering commitment and dedication of the UT Administration to promote sports in the Union Territory.

In this Financial Year, indoor stadium, outdoor gym and cricket stadium with all facilities will be developed at Jagti, while Rs 30 lakh has already been allocated for the creation of badminton and volleyball court facilities, the Lieutenant Governor added.

He also highlighted the efforts of the administration to develop the massive infrastructure that has brought sports revolution in J&K, post 2019.

We have completed 702 sports projects. Multipurpose indoor sports halls have been constructed in almost every district. Playfields have been developed in every panchayat, he observed.

International level sports facilities are being developed in Jammu and Srinagar. Centres of Excellence have been established in Canoeing, Rowing and Fencing in both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions. Floodlighting and synthetic turfing are being installed in several stadia, the Lieutenant Governor further added.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration to extend necessary assistance and handholding to the budding sports persons and enterprising youth in different sectors.

He said the financial assistance to the 1049 youth identified during the Special camp will be provided by the end of February this year.

He instructed the Relief Commissioner and concerned officials to facilitate more youth interested in self-employment ventures and ensure their inclusion among the already selected candidates for assistance.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the community members to take the lead in creating large employment opportunities for the local youth and assured them every support from the administration in their endeavours.

He further directed for organizing the second leg of the Special Grievance Camp for Kashmiri Migrants in the coming days.

The work on the approved Yatri Niwas will start soon which will further augment the facilities for the devotees during the Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela, the Lieutenant Governor said.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Youth Services & Sports J&K; Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Dr. Arvind Karwani, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) J&K, Ms Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council; senior officials, prominent citizens, sportspersons and people in large number were present.