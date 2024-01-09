Lieutenant Governor reviews preparations for Khelo India Winter Games 2024

Srinagar, Jan 09: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations for 4th Khelo India Winter Games scheduled to begin on 2nd February at Gulmarg.

The Lieutenant Governor was briefed by Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Youth Services and Sports, on the progress of preparatory works assigned to the concerned departments.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the departments concerned to complete all works expeditiously through time-bound action plans and ensure all the facilities meet the international standards.

“The success of previous editions of Khelo India Winter Games has transformed J&K UT into a winter sports hub. It must be ensured that this year too becomes a momentous occasion for athletes and winter sports enthusiasts coming to J&K UT from across the country. We will have an opportunity to present our rich culture and warm hospitality and everyone must work together to create memorable experience for them”, Lieutenant Governor said.

The meeting also discussed the comprehensive strategy for promotional campaigns, establishment of joint control rooms, deputation of Nodal officers, smooth flow of traffic, parking spaces, lodging, transportation, uninterrupted power & water supply, medical facilities, public utility and other amenities. The Lieutenant Governor directed the concerned departments for effective coordination for the smooth conduct of the games.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dullo, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; senior officers of Police and Civil administration attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.