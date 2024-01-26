Kashmir parts receive light rain, snow as weatherman forecasts more precipitation

Srinagar, Jan 26: Light rain and snow lashed a few higher reaches including Gulmarag on Friday. The weatherman has forecast more precipitation in coming days to end an extended dry spell in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports reaching GNS said that snowfall has been reported from Gulmarg, parts of Kupwara, and Kangan in Ganderbal. Srinagar had traces of rain early in the morning.

“As expected, light rain/snow occurred at a few higher reaches,” a meteorological department official said.

He said partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow at isolated higher reaches till afternoon was expected today and improvement thereafter.

On January 27, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with possibility of light snow was expected at isolated higher reaches towards late evening.

On January 28-29, he said, generally cloudy weather with possibility of light to moderate rain/snow was expected at many places.

From January 30-31st, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places.

From February 1-3, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places.

“There is significant improvement in visibility and rise in maximum temperature expected in plains of Jammu Division from today onwards.”

The weatherman has also issued an advisory, saying that the present system may lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna, Razdan pass, Zojila etc. particularly during January 28-31.“Travellers are advised to Plan accordingly,” he said.

Meanwhile, due to cloud cover, there was considerable increase in night temperature with Srinagar recording a low of minus 0.5°C against minus 3.6°C on previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 0.2°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 4.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against minus 6.3°C on the previous night and it was 7.1°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 0.1°C against minus 1.6°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 3.5°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 2.5°C against minus 2.9°C on the previous night and it was 5.4°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 3.7°C against minus 4.5°C on the previous night and the temperature was 3.5°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 7.0°C against 4.1°C on the previous night, and it was above normal by 5.8°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 4.2°C, Batote 5.6°C and Bhaderwah minus 0.2°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 29. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.