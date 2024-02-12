Lineman dies of electrocution

Baramulla, Feb 12: A lineman working in the Power Development Department died after he received an electric shock while repairing an electric wire at Batpora village of Kunzar in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Khan, 52, of Buran Pattan.

The incident occurred when Khan was repairing an electric wire. The family members alleged that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the PDD as electricity was restored in the area when the lineman was repairing the electric wire. Although the severely injured lineman was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.