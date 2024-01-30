Logo and Mascot for Khelo India Winter Games 2024 launched

New Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh, Jan 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd) launched the Logo and Mascot for Khelo India Winter Games 2024, today.

On the occasion, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India and extended his best wishes to the players, officials and members of organizing committees.

The Lieutenant Governor said, Khelo India Winter Games honors sporting excellence, courage and character on the breathtaking snow mountains and it is a great sporting spectacle for J&K UT.

He also observed that the Mascot for Winter Games, Snow Leopard, is the symbol of Himalaya’s natural heritage and reflects the commitment of the government towards the protection and preservation of wildlife, he added.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the UT of J&K has emerged as a preferred destination for winter sports. The sporting fraternity, organizers and fans are eagerly waiting to host athletes from across the country, the Lieutenant Governor observed.

It is pertinent to mention that in the 4th edition of Winter Games, snow skating, ice hockey and curling are shifted to UT of Ladakh while other sports events will be held at world famous ski resort, Gulmarg.

Ms. Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary Sports, Government of India; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Ms. Yasha Mudgul, Commissioner/Secretary, Tourism; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Youth Services & Sports J&K; officials and members of organizing committee attended the launch ceremony.