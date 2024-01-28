Loss of lives in road accidents can be prevented with sincere efforts: J&K DGP

Jammu, Jan 28: Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain stated on Sunday that the loss of human lives in road accidents can be prevented and reduced if all stakeholders take sincere steps.

Speaking at a road safety awareness function in Jammu, DGP Swain expressed his distress over the loss of lives and injuries in frequent road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that these losses can be prevented and reduced if all stakeholders act sincerely.

The DGP highlighted the importance of saving both drivers and road users, stating, “It is the responsibility of multiple stakeholders to address the situation. Whether it’s drivers, road users, the road engineering department, or regulatory authorities issuing licenses, everyone has a role to play. We should all fulfill our responsibilities to the best of our abilities,” urged DGP Swain.

He commended the organizers of the road safety awareness program and the participants, emphasizing that the loss of lives can be prevented and minimized through sincere efforts from all stakeholders.