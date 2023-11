Ganderbal, Nov 05 : A Madrassa building got damaged in a fire incident in Naqshbandi Mohalla in Gutlibagh area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal on Sunday morning.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that fire engulfed the Madrassa today morning and soon after fire service department was informed.

He, however, said that the building had got damaged before the fire tenders reached the spot.

“The cause of fire was being determined,” the official said—(KNO)